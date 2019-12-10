Pregnant Ashley Graham Tells 'Fallon' She's 'Large and in Charge' - Watch Here!

Ashley Graham made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (December 9), and dished about her pregnancy!

“I am feeling large and in charge,” the 32-year-old supermodel told Fallon. “It’s like a sci-fi film every day. There’s like a little alien taking over my stomach, and I swear he’s on a treadmill. And one day he’s just gonna be running out of me! At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

“I’ve got one month left, I just can’t wait,” Ashley added.

Ashley also talked about her “really special” non-traditional baby shower, where she gave guests real tattoos and piercings, and why she has celebs on her Pretty Big Deal podcast take their shoes off for interviews.

