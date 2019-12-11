Ryan Reynolds Reignites Hugh Jackman 'Feud,' Calls Him 'Fraud' Who's Not Really Australian

The “feud” between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is escalating…

The 43-year-old Deadpool star and the 51-year-old Logan actor have been engaged in a funny fake feud for quite some time now.

“He’s just an evil person,” Ryan said about Hugh during a recent appearance on Australia’s Today show while promoting his new Netflix movie 6 Underground. “You guys have all been duped.”

“You think he is this benevolent ambassador from your country, people don’t realize he is from Winnipeg, Canada,” Ryan added, insisting that Hugh is a fellow Canadian. “The truth makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud.”

ICYMI, watch Hugh Jackman troll Ryan Reynolds while congratulating John Legend on becoming People‘s Sexiest Man Alive!

Ryan Reynolds ramps up ‘feud’ with Hugh Jackman on Aussie TV | Today Show Australia