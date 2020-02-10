Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Slam TV Host for Complaining About Parasite's Oscars Win

Chrissy Teigen is not happy with Jon Miller, a BlazeTV host, who complained that Parasite and Bong Joon Ho‘s Best Original Screenplay win at the 2020 Oscars.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917. Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.’ Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America,” Miller tweeted.

Chrissy went in on him immediately, writing, “What a dumb f*cking tool you are, your family is embarrassed. At gatherings they’re literally like ‘how’s Jon doing that little dumb fuck tool’ and everyone goes ‘yeah we don’t care he’s a f*cking dumb shit’ – come say hi if you’re out tonight.”

“going as hard as your dick got watching joker,” Chrissy added.