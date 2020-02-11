Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 5:25 pm

Michael B. Jordan, Camila Morrone & Zoey Deutch Step Out For Coach Fashion Show in NYC

Michael B. Jordan, Camila Morrone & Zoey Deutch Step Out For Coach Fashion Show in NYC

Michael B. Jordan is looking sharp in his leather jacket while arriving for the Coach 1941 fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 11) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actor, producer and face of the brand joined Camila Morrone, Zoey Deutch, Rafferty Law and Megan The Stallion on the front row to watch the presentation.

Jon Batiste, Jessica Gomes, Law Roach, Naomi Osaka, and Larsen Thompson were also at the show.

The show featured a live musical performance by singer and songwriter Debbie Harry, who surprised the audience during the show’s finale. She was accompanied by punk rock/garage band The Coathangers, who played covers of songs by Blondie.

You can see Michael in the fashion campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez on Just Jared now.
