Harry Styles Rocks Red Nails & Black Purse at BBC Radio 2

Harry Styles shows off his red manicure and black Gucci bag while stopping by the BBC Radio 2 studios!

The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer paid a visit to BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday (February 14) in London, England.

He stopped to greet fans who were waiting outside.

Harry also wore a brown striped shirt underneath a mint green top, brown corduroy flares, black Vans, a peal necklace, and an assortment of rings

During his appearance, Harry performed Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi.” Watch his cover now!

Harry Styles – Big Yellow Taxi (Joni Mitchell Cover) Radio 2 Breakfast