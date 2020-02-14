Top Stories
Fri, 14 February 2020 at 2:21 pm

Harry Styles Rocks Red Nails & Black Purse at BBC Radio 2

Harry Styles Rocks Red Nails & Black Purse at BBC Radio 2

Harry Styles shows off his red manicure and black Gucci bag while stopping by the BBC Radio 2 studios!

The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer paid a visit to BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday (February 14) in London, England.

He stopped to greet fans who were waiting outside.

Harry also wore a brown striped shirt underneath a mint green top, brown corduroy flares, black Vans, a peal necklace, and an assortment of rings

During his appearance, Harry performed Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi.” Watch his cover now!

Be sure to also watch Harry Styles and Lizzo perform “Juice” together if you haven’t yet.


Harry Styles – Big Yellow Taxi (Joni Mitchell Cover) Radio 2 Breakfast
Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTARimages.com
