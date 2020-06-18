Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Would Not Star in 'The Help' If It Were Made Today

Bryce Dallas Howard was one of the stars of 2011′s The Help, and when asked if she would still star in the movie today, she replied “No.”

“But what I will say is: What I’ve seen is that folks have the courage to say that. ‘With all due respect, I love this project, I do not think you could be the filmmaker.’ That’s a really powerful thing to say,” the 39-year-old actress told the Los Angeles Times. “That’s an important stance to take in order to make room for the true authentic storytellers.”

The Help is told from the perspective of a white woman instead of from the lens of the black men and women during the Civil Rights era. Many have been pointing out that the film is a “racial reconciliation” movie and there are other movies about race issues that are more appropriate to watch right now.

Recently, The Help went to number one on Netflix and Bryce actually spoke out and shared films that should be watched instead.

Another star of The Help said she also regretted starring in the film.