Tyga Shoots His Shot with Zendaya After Dropping New Song

Tyga seemingly has his eyes set on Zendaya!

The 30-year-old rapper tried to shoot his shot with the Euphoria actress while promoting his new song “Vacation” on social media.

When Tyga posted a clip from the song’s music video on his Instagram account, he captioned the post, Tag someone you wanna take on vacation! @zendaya?”

Tyga later removed Zendaya‘s name from the caption, but people had already screencapped the post and many fans commented on the post.

“Lmao did he really tag Zendaya?😂💀,” one fan said. Another said, “did he just tag zendaya, is he shooting his shot.” Another fan wrote, “Tyga leave zendaya ALONE😩😂.”

Tyga probably doesn’t have a chance with Zendaya right now as she is already dating someone… and it’s a hot actor she has worked with!