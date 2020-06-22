'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has 'Mild' Symptoms

Laine Hardy, the winner of 2019′s season of American Idol, has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 19-year-old singer updated fans on social media over the weekend.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!” he wrote on Facebook.

Laine was supposed to go on tour in the spring, but he went on a virtual tour instead when the tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

Laine had originally auditioned for the first season of ABC’s American Idol reboot, but only made it to the top 50. He accompanied a friend on her audition for the second season and the judges convinced him to give the show another shot. He ended up winning!

