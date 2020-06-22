Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 7:34 pm

'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has 'Mild' Symptoms

'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has 'Mild' Symptoms

Laine Hardy, the winner of 2019′s season of American Idol, has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 19-year-old singer updated fans on social media over the weekend.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!” he wrote on Facebook.

Laine was supposed to go on tour in the spring, but he went on a virtual tour instead when the tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

Laine had originally auditioned for the first season of ABC’s American Idol reboot, but only made it to the top 50. He accompanied a friend on her audition for the second season and the judges convinced him to give the show another shot. He ended up winning!

See who won the latest season of the show.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: American Idol, Coronavirus, Laine Hardy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Telsa's Cybertruck is being placed on display at the L.A. Auto Museum - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello's new music video features adorable old, home videos - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Underwood is showing off her bikini bod - TooFab
  • Find out how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Father's Day - Just Jared Jr