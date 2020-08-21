Top Stories
Netflix Cancels Two Hit Series, Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison Time - Find Out How Long She'll Be There

Harrison Ford Flies Private Jet to Take Son Liam to College with Wife Calista Flockhart

Michael Bloomberg Was Attacked By Something Unexpected at the DNC

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Rose McGowan for Saying Democrats 'Have Achieved Nothing,' Gives Proof They Have

Alyssa Milano is calling out her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan for falsely claiming that the Democrats have achieved nothing.

Rose took to Twitter during the final night of the Democratic National Convention to share her controversial opinion. She tweeted, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–kers.”

She also wrote, “You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

Alyssa screenshot that tweet and replied by writing a “thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.”

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” Alyssa concluded the thread.

Earlier this year, Alyssa explained why she had been silent on the allegations against Biden and then Rose went after her.

Click inside for the rest of the 25-tweet thread from Alyssa Milano…

Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
