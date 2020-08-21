Alyssa Milano Calls Out Rose McGowan for Saying Democrats 'Have Achieved Nothing,' Gives Proof They Have

Alyssa Milano is calling out her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan for falsely claiming that the Democrats have achieved nothing.

Rose took to Twitter during the final night of the Democratic National Convention to share her controversial opinion. She tweeted, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–kers.”

She also wrote, “You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

Alyssa screenshot that tweet and replied by writing a “thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.”

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” Alyssa concluded the thread.

Earlier this year, Alyssa explained why she had been silent on the allegations against Biden and then Rose went after her.

A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place. Let’s start here: 1920

19TH AMENDMENT: WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE

Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/EK60QJm2ia — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1916 Woodrow Wilson (D) signs law establishing the National Park Service. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Click inside for the rest of the 25-tweet thread from Alyssa Milano…

1933-1939 The New Deal. Franklin Roosevelt (D) instituted a series of economic & employment programs which got us out of the Great Depression. The New Deal included the Social Security Act, ensuring Americans could retire w/ dignity & peace of mind. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1938 – the Federal Minimum Wage is signed into law by President Roosevelt (D). Democrats have fought ever since to increase. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Between 1941-1945, Democratic presidents oversaw the conduct of and victory in the Second World War, defeating fascism and Nazis in Europe and Japanese Imperialism in the Pacific. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1961 JFK (D) gives his “We choose to go to the moon” speech, setting America on the path to be the first nation to land on the moon. 1939, 1961, 1964, Dem presidents sign food stamp acts, now called SNAP, expanding food access to millions of Americans. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1961 JFK issues Executive Order 10925, instituting affirmative action for the first time. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1963 JFK issues Executive Order 11111, federalizing the national guard to integrate schools in Alabama. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1964 LBJ (D) signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964, ending legal segregation and racial discrimination. While there is still a long way to go, Democrats lead the way. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1965 LBJ Signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965. STILL opposed by Republicans, it countered institutionalized racism in the voting booth. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1965 LBJ signs Medicare and Medicaid into law, guaranteeing seniors and low income Americans will have access to affordable and effective healthcare regardless of their income. 1967 Thurgood Marshall appointed first black SCOTUS justice by LBJ #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1972 – Shirley Chisolm (D) became the first black person to be a major party candidate for the presidency of the United States. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1973- Democrats ensure removal of criminal Republican president. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1976-1980 – Jimmy Carter (D) bolsters social security, expands national park service. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1978 – Jimmy Carter spearheads the Camp David Accords, leading directly to the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty of the following year. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1984 – Geraldine Ferraro (D) is the first woman selected as Vice Presidential Nominee of major political party. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1994 – President Clinton (D) signs the Violence Against Women Act, authored by @JoeBiden, into law. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1994 President Clinton signs the Assault Weapons Ban. 1997 President Clinton signs the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) into law, insuring millions of children. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

2001 Barbara Lee (D) votes against expanding presidential use of force powers. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

2007 Nancy Pelosi (D) becomes the first woman elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

‘08 Barack Obama (D) elected 1st Black president in American history. ‘10 President Barack Obama (D) signs the ACA into law, extending health insurance to millions of Americans. ‘09 Obama appoints Sotomayor to the Supreme Court, making her the 1st Latina Justice. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

2014 President Obama successfully manages Ebola outbreak preventing epidemic. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

1999 Tammy Baldwin (D) becomes first openly gay woman elected to Congress. 2012 Barney Frank (D) becomes first member of Congress to marry someone of the same sex while in office 2017 Danica Roem (D) becomes 1st Trans person elected to a state legislature. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Across the nation, on issues of abortion, women’s rights, access to healthcare, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, and personal freedoms, at every level of government, Democrats lead the way. #DemocratsHelpPeople — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020