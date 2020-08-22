Top Stories
'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' Gets a New Trailer, Will Be Released in Four Parts

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Justice League: The Snyder Cut has been released!

Zack Snyder was the original director of the DC Universe movie Justice League, but he had to drop out in the middle of filming due to a family emergency and Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the movie.

The film was not well-received and fans have been asking Zack to release his own cut for years… and now he finally is doing that.

During the DC Fandome event on Saturday (August 22), Zack revealed that the film will be released on HBO Max in 2021 in four, one-hour segments. There will also be an option to watch the project as one, four-hour movie.

Featured in the trailer are Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash, as well as more franchise stars like Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Kiersey Clemons, and Diane Lane.

Zack revealed during the panel that Cyborg is the “heart of the movie,” and that the character “holds the team together in a lot of ways,” according to Variety.

Photos: HBO Max
