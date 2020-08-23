Danny DeVito Has a Warning for Colin Farrell About Playing Penguin in 'The Batman'

Danny DeVito is addressing Colin Farrell playing Penguin in The Batman for the first time!

The 75-year-old actor, who played Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot in the 1992 movie Batman Returns, said he’s looking forward to 44-year-old actor playing the villainous role in upcoming movie.

“I haven’t spoken to him since, but I’m really looking forward to it,” Danny shared with Collider. “I think that no matter what, he’s gonna be great because he’s a great actor.”

Danny then (jokingly) gave Colin a warning about playing Penguin.

“The only thing he has to worry about is that Oswald Cobblepot will show up at his house…” Danny said before giving a Penguin grunt.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader will be released in theaters in 2021 – check out the first trailer here!