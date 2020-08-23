Top Stories
Orlando Bloom Takes Katy Perry's Dog Nugget for a Walk While Awaiting the Birth of His Daughter

Orlando Bloom is enjoying a little fresh air.

The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor carried fiancee Katy Perry‘s dog Nugget while out for a walk on Sunday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

Orlando kept things casual and sporty in a tan T-shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball hat for his walk.

Orlando and the 35-year-old “Fireworks” singer will be expecting their daughter any day now!

While giving tour of the nursery, Katy revealed that she had a onesie of Orlando‘s face made for their daughter to wear.

If you missed it, Katy recently released the song she’s most excited for her daughter to hear.

In a new interview, Orlando revealed where the couple is thinking about moving to raise their child.
