Seal Thinks Heidi Klum Has A 'Hidden Agenda' In Taking Their Kids To Germany With Her, New Court Documents Reveal

Seal has broken his silence on Heidi Klum‘s comments of him blocking her from taking their children to Germany while she films Germany’s Next Top Model.

In court documents (via), the 57-year-old singer explains why he isn’t approving of the request and accuses Heidi of having a hidden agenda.

“I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany,” Seal wrote in the documents. “Notwithstanding Heidi’s request, if granted, could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country’s and Germany’s travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or entering the United States.”

Over the weekend, Heidi claimed that she had tried to work an arrangement out with Seal about the travel, but they hadn’t come to an agreement which is why she involved the court.

“I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,” Heidi wrote in her filing.

She added, “Also, as Henry [Seal] has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so” and that that his “time with our children is sporadic at best.”

Seal added to his concerns that while he does not have a “regular custodial schedule with the children, I have made it a point to be as involved in the children’s lives as I can.”

“Heidi is a celebrity and a German national and I am concerned that if she is allowed to take the children to Germany, she may unilaterally decide not to return them to the United States,” he concluded.

Germany’s Next Top Model has typically filmed in Los Angeles, however, it will be moving to Europe where social distancing restrictions are easing up.