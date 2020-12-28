Jessie J Hospitalized with Meniere's Disease After Struggling to Hear & Walk

Jessie J is opening up about recently being hospitalized.

The 32-year-old singer revealed to her fans on her Instagram Story that she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) with Meniere’s disease.

Meniere is an inner ear condition that can cause sudden dizzy spells, vertigo, and loss of hearing. Other sufferers have also experience loss of balance and feeling nauseous.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie explained.

“Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome,” Jessie continued. “I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it.”

Jessie then went to hospital where she was prescribed some medication and was sent home. The doctors also told her get plenty of rest at home.

The rest did prove to be hard for Jessie at first, where she was still having pain in her ear.

“I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear. I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on,” Jessie wrote in another Instagram post.

She continued: “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today.”