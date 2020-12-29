The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis Bravely Talks About Her Struggle with Acne

Matilda De Angelis is getting candid with her fans about her struggle with acne.

The 25-year-old Italian actress just received a lot of acclaim for her work as Elena Alves in the HBO series The Undoing and now she’s filming the upcoming movie Across The River and Into The Trees with Liev Schreiber.

Matilda took to Instagram recently and shared an unfiltered photo of the acne on her face.

“There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well. There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life don’t they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them,” Matilda said.

She continued, “Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being ‘splendid,’ ‘in part’ and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin. There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that, but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better.”

“Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path. And to practice so much gratitude for all the good things that happen to us and maybe even for the bad ones,” Matilda concluded.

Click inside to see the photo that Matilda De Angelis shared…

You can see the photo below.