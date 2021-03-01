Top Stories
Demi Lovato Reveals She 'Accidentally' Lost Weight During Her Self-Love Journey

Demi Lovato didn’t mean to lose a lot of weight, but it accidentally happened while she was going through her journey of self-love.

The 28-year-old singer headed to Instagram to share her story with fans, and wrote about what happened.

“Accidentally lost weight,” she wrote. “I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially…don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.”

Demi added, “I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

Shortly after her initial post, Demi posted another message, writing, “thank you body for your patience and faith in me [pink heart emoji].”

Demi is gearing up to star in a sitcom titled Hungry.
