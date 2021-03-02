Gerard Butler Remembers His Racket To Play Tennis Game in Los Angeles

Gerard Butler heads toward the tennis courts to play a game or two on Tuesday (March 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 51-year-old Greenland actor carried a handful of items in his arms as he headed into the athletic building, including two cannisters of tennis balls, plus his personal tennis racket.

At one point, Gerard was seen returning to his car for a few extra items before heading back to the court.

Just last month, Gerard was spotted wearing a black face mask while running some errands around Los Angeles and fans took note of his black and blue fingernail that he injured somehow.

