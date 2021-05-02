Top Stories
Timothee Chalamet to Reportedly Co-Host Met Gala 2021 in September!

It looks like Timothee Chalamet is heading to The Met!

The 25-year-old Oscar-nominated actor will reportedly be co-hosting the 2021 Met Gala in September, according to Page Six.

This would be Timothee‘s first time attending a Met Gala.

Back in early April, the Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Anna Wintour, Costume Institute booster and Condé Nast chief content officer, announced that there will be two Met Galas to celebrate American fashion.

The “more intimate” Met Gala will happen this year on September 13, dependent on any Coronavirus restrictions in place. A larger Met Gala will return on May 2, 2022, and will coincide with a two-part exhibition that will be available to view for almost a full year.

It was previously reported that these two stars will also be co-hosting the event with Timothee, however, no official announcement has been made.

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” will open on Sept. 18, 2021. Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open on May 5 of next year.

If you missed it, Anna Wintour once revealed the one celebrity who would never be invited back to the annual event.

Click through the gallery to see some of Timothee Chalamet’s best red carpet looks…
Just Jared on Facebook
