Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Steals the Show at Vax Live Concert!

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Steals the Show at Vax Live Concert!

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna are hitting the red carpet together!

The 35-year-old cookbook author and her 5-year-old daughter stepped out for the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, on Sunday (May 2).

While posing for photos, Luna hid under Chrissy‘s dress, before adorably running off the carpet.

The event, which was hosted by Selena Gomez, aimed to inspire confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and support equitable vaccine distribution.

Other stars in attendance included Olivia Munn, David Letterman, and J Balvin – who took to the stage for a performance.

If you missed it, Chrissy recently revealed why she posts more photos of daughter Luna on social media than 2-year-old son Miles.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Valdrin Sahiti dress while carrying a Tyler Ellis bag. Olivia is wearing a L’Agence suit.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
