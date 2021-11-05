Blake Shelton Just Released The Wedding Vow Song He Wrote For Gwen Stefani - Listen!

While fans worried they might never hear it, Blake Shelton has officially released the song he sang to Gwen Stefani for his vows during their summer wedding this year.

Called “We Can Reach The Stars,” was first teased by Carson Daly, who officiated the duo’s wedding.

After recalling Gwen‘s vows, Carson said that Blake brought in his guitar and a stool and “he sings her a song, while he’s crying, that he wrote specifically for her…Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight.”

He also shared that the song “will put everybody in the wedding at that moment. You will be transformed onto that hilltop in the middle of Oklahoma.”

