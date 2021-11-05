Hailey Bieber Sports Three Stylish Looks While Running Errands Around Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber is having a busy few days in LA!

The 24-year-old model was spotted shopping with her BFF Justine Skye on Tuesday (November 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She stayed warm in an argyle sweater, which she paired with leather pants and white sneakers. Hailey accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a gold necklace that featured her husband Justin Bieber‘s initials.

A day later, she was photographed on another shopping day in WeHo, where she kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt and baggy jeans.

On Friday (November 5), Hailey sported a black double-breasted blazer, leather pants and Nike sneakers as she made her way to a meeting.

Earlier this week, Hailey opened up about her marriage to Justin in a candid new interview.