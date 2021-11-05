Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien &amp; Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 8:09 pm

Hailey Bieber Sports Three Stylish Looks While Running Errands Around Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber is having a busy few days in LA!

The 24-year-old model was spotted shopping with her BFF Justine Skye on Tuesday (November 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She stayed warm in an argyle sweater, which she paired with leather pants and white sneakers. Hailey accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a gold necklace that featured her husband Justin Bieber‘s initials.

A day later, she was photographed on another shopping day in WeHo, where she kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt and baggy jeans.

On Friday (November 5), Hailey sported a black double-breasted blazer, leather pants and Nike sneakers as she made her way to a meeting.

Check out all her looks in the gallery below!

Earlier this week, Hailey opened up about her marriage to Justin in a candid new interview.

