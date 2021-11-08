Top Stories
Mon, 08 November 2021 at 11:09 am

'Eternals' Star Salma Hayek Confirms She Signed a Multi-Film Deal with Marvel

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS FOR ETERNALS

Salma Hayek is opening up about her future in the MCU!

In a recent appearance on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk podcast, the actress revealed that she had signed a multi-contract film deal with Marvel.

Click inside to read more…

“I did sign multiple movie deals!” she shared. “It was kind of fun being part of this… secret society that you have to protect so fearlessly.”

This might be surprising information for fans who have seen the film, as the Salma‘s character Ajak is one of two Eternals to die in the movie.

It’s unclear whether she’ll be returning in flashbacks in an upcoming installment in the franchise or a future spinoff.

Last month, the actress revealed there was one person in particular she was dying to “brag” about her role in the film to. Find out who here!
