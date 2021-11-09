Top Stories
Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 2:30 pm

Adam Driver, Jared Leto, & Salma Hayek Join Lady Gaga at 'House of Gucci' Premiere

The cast of House of Gucci has arrived for the premiere!

The four big stars – Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek – all stepped out for the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday (November 9) in London, England.

The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, will be released in theaters on November 24.

Salma recently spoke out about what it was really like working alongside Lady Gaga for the film!

House of Gucci is “inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

FYI: Adam is wearing Burberry. Lady Gaga, Salma, and Jared are all in Gucci.
