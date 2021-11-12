Travis Scott Calls Out Reports Blaming The Rapper For Astroworld Tragedies

Travis Scott‘s rep is speaking out, and calling out reports claiming he is responsible for the fatalities from the Astroworld incident that occurred earlier this month.

The 30-year-old rapper’s new rep, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who is a former mayor Baltimore, called the blame reports “ludicrous”.

During a TV appearance on CBS Mornings, Stephanie called out the reports putting blame on Travis as the sole one responsible for the incident, and reports questioning why he didn’t stop the concert.

“They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer,” she shared on air. “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Stephanie added that “they were trying to figure out what was going on.”

“It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded,” she said. “And he has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who he is because of his fans. His love for his fans is so deep.”

“There was so much chaos, there was so much breakdown in communication, and that’s why it was important for me to work to try to help them out. Nine people have lost their lives, nine families are grieving.”

Travis has said that he will be covering funeral costs for the victims of the tragedy.