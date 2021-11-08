Travis Scott to Cover Funeral Costs for Astroworld Tragedy Victims

Travis Scott is trying to help the loved ones of the Astroworld victims.

It has been announced that the 30-year-old rapper will be paying for the funerals of the eight fans that were killed in the “mass casualty” that took place at his Astroworld Festival concert on Friday night (November 5) in Houston, Texas, Billboard reports.

It is also being reported that Travis and his Cactus Jack Foundation will be partnering up with BetterHelp, an online portal which provides direct mental health support and offers free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with a licensed therapist for anyone affected in the wake of the tragedy. Anyone interested can sign up here.

Travis will also be working with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” reads a statement from Travis‘ team. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

Over the weekend, it was reported that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during one of the rapper’s Astroworld shows, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Hours before it was announced that Travis will be covering the funeral costs, it was reported that he will be providing full refunds for all Astroworld attendees.

If you missed it, Travis Scott is being sued over the tragic events that took place at the concert.