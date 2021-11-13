Taylor Lautner Reveals He's Engaged to Longtime Love Tay Dome!

Taylor Lautner is engaged!

The 29-year-old Twilight actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday morning (November 13) to share the happy news that he’s engaged to longtime love Tay Dome.

“11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Taylor captioned a photo of him on one knee while proposing to Tay.

Tay also shared the photo on her account and said, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Taylor commented on his new fiancee’s post and said, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome first sparked dating rumors back in 2018 while attending a wedding ceremony, and soon thereafter confirmed their relationship. Check out the rare photos that they shared over the summer!

Congrats to the happy couple!