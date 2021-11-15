Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 4:16 pm

Dakota Johnson Steps Out For One More 'The Lost Daughter' Screening Over The Weekend

Dakota Johnson Steps Out For One More 'The Lost Daughter' Screening Over The Weekend

Dakota Johnson gets sandwiched in between Paul Mescal and Maggie Gyllenhaal at a special screening of The Lost Daughter held at Pacific Design Center on Sunday afternoon (November 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two actors and their director were also joined by co-star Peter Sarsgaard, who also happens to be Maggie‘s husband, at the Film Independent screening.

Dakota and Maggie have been promoting the new film strong over the course of the past two weeks.

This weekend, the duo were spotted at Deadline’s Contenders Event, and just the week before that, Dakota and Maggie celebrated the film at a special Netflix luncheon.

If you didn’t see, after her events of the weekend, Dakota met up with partner Chris Martin for a store run.

The Lost Daughter, which also stars Olivia Colman, will be out on December 31.
Photos: Getty
Getty Images