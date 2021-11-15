Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 9:00 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Makes First Public Appearance After Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Release

Jake Gyllenhaal presents an award at the 2021 Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine on Saturday night (November 13) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actor’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, was at the event to receive the Breakthrough Director award for her new film The Lost Daughter. Her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, was also in attendance.

This event marked Jake‘s first public appearance since all the attention he has been receiving after the 10 minute version of Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” was released online. Be sure to check it out here if you haven’t heard the new version.

Jake has not publicly commented on “All Too Well,” but once was asked if Taylor had ever written a song about him.
