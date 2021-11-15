Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 2:14 pm

Rosamund Pike & Zoe Robins Lead The Way at 'Wheel of Time' Premiere in London

Rosamund Pike & Zoe Robins Lead The Way at 'Wheel of Time' Premiere in London

Rosamund Pike and Zoe Robins stun with their red carpet looks at the world premiere of The Wheel of Time held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Monday (November 15) in London, England.

The two actresses were joined by their co-stars in the Amazon series, Josha Stradowski, Kate Fleetwood, Daniel Henney, and Hammed Animashaun.

The Wheel of Time is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it.

There, a woman named Moiraine (Pike) crosses paths with five young men and women which sets off a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

Check out the first full-length trailer for the show below now!

The Wheel of Time will premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime.

FYI: Rosamund wore Dior and Zoe wore a Valentino gown.

Click inside to see 40+ pictures of Rosamund Pike, Zoe Robins and more at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 01
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 02
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 03
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 04
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 05
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 06
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 07
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 08
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 09
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 10
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 11
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 12
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 13
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 14
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 15
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 16
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 17
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 18
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 19
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 20
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 21
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 22
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 23
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 24
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 25
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 26
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 27
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 28
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 29
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 30
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 31
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 32
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 33
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 34
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 35
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 36
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 37
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 38
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 39
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 40
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 41
rosamund pike zoe robins wheel of time premiere 42

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Henney, Hammed Animashaun, Josha Stradowski, kate fleetwood, Rosamund Pike, Zoë Robins

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images