Rosamund Pike & Zoe Robins Lead The Way at 'Wheel of Time' Premiere in London

Rosamund Pike and Zoe Robins stun with their red carpet looks at the world premiere of The Wheel of Time held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Monday (November 15) in London, England.

The two actresses were joined by their co-stars in the Amazon series, Josha Stradowski, Kate Fleetwood, Daniel Henney, and Hammed Animashaun.

The Wheel of Time is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it.

There, a woman named Moiraine (Pike) crosses paths with five young men and women which sets off a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

Check out the first full-length trailer for the show below now!

The Wheel of Time will premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime.

FYI: Rosamund wore Dior and Zoe wore a Valentino gown.

Click inside to see 40+ pictures of Rosamund Pike, Zoe Robins and more at the premiere…