Sun, 16 January 2022 at 12:36 pm

Farrah Abraham Arrested for Alleged Battery of a Security Guard

Farrah Abraham is under arrest.

The 30-year-old reality TV star was arrested after allegedly slapping a security guard in a club on Saturday night (January 15) via TMZ.

Law enforcement told the outlet that Farrah allegedly slapped the guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, where she and a friend were out for the night.

A source adds that someone in the club allegedly assaulted them, and was a Farrah “hater.” She then was asked to leave the club. ,but refused, and reportedly slapped a guard.

According to the report, paramedics arrived on the scene, and someone presumed to be Farrah was so belligerent that they called for police. There was also a citizen’s arrest, and Farrah was taken into custody and released afterward.

No one was injured, and there’s no information yet about whether Farrah will be charged.

Back in 2018, she was arrested after allegedly striking an employee at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Farrah Abraham also threatened legal action against Harvard University recently.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images