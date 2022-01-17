Fans Think Kim Kardashian Might Have Gone Instagram Official with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian posted a series of beach photos today that have fans wondering if she went Instagram official with Pete Davidson!

You have to see the pics to determine for yourself if you think she did or not.

Click inside to see…

The bikini photos could be from her recent Caribbean trip to the Bahamas, where she had a rumored romantic getaway with Pete.

The third photo in the slideshow shows a shadow of someone taking her photo.

Immediately after posting, Kim received comments like, “Did Pete take these,” “Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete…..,” “Kim, is that Mr Pete Davidson’s shadow??,” “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time,” and more.

See the photos below! Meanwhile, did you see how Pete Davidson recently mocked his love life?