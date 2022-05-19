Brian Austin Green Reveals He Lost 20 Lbs. During 'Rough' Battle with Ulcerative Colitis

Brian Austin Green is getting candid about his health.

During an Good Morning America appearance on Thursday morning (May 19), the 48-year-old actor discussed his “rough” battle with the inflammatory bowel disease known as ulcerative colitis.

He explained that he had “dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times,” calling it a “a real rough experience.”

He was joined by pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess, who he said “had never experienced it at all.”

She added, “I didn’t realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and watched weight drop off him.”

Brian revealed that he had “lost like 20 lbs.,” while Sharna said his battle with the illness made her “scared” as she’d never experienced something like it before.

“Not having experienced this type of thing before, and still learning, I was supportive and loving and [like], ‘I’m here for you,’ and internally fearful for how long does this go on for?” she said.

The 90210 star went on to say he had worked to change his diet in order to mitigate some of the symptoms.

“I try and avoid gluten and dairy as much as possible,” he said. “It’s really just dietary, like, as long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn’t think I’m poisoning it with, then it doesn’t fight back.”

He added, “I would eat food, and literally it was like, my body didn’t process any of that. So then, when you start playing catch up with, like, staying on top of being hydrated enough, that’s such a battle.”

The Mayo Clinic describes ulcerative colitis as “an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in your digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis affects the innermost lining of your large intestine (colon) and rectum.”

Brian first shared his experience with ulcerative colitis in April. See his post here.