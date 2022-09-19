Top Stories
TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

TikTok User Discovers She's The Real Life Alex Russo from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 2:00 am

Drake Rocks Denim on Denim Outfit for 'Amsterdam' Premiere After-Party

Drake Rocks Denim on Denim Outfit for 'Amsterdam' Premiere After-Party

Drake is hitting up the Amsterdam premiere after-party!

The 35-year-old entertainer stopped by Zero Bond for the after-party on Sunday night (September 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

For the party, Drake looked cool in a denim jacket over a white T-shirt paired with jeans and brown suede boots.

Earlier that night, Drake rocked a purple, velvet blazer as he attended the world premiere of Amsterdam, which was held at Alice Tully Hall.

If you didn’t know, Drake serves as a producer on the new movie, which stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, among tons of other stars.

Earlier this month, Drake stopped by Beyonce‘s star-studded 41st birthday party! Find out who else was there.

Amsterdam will be released in theaters on October 7 – watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
drake stops by amsterdam after party 01
drake stops by amsterdam after party 02
drake stops by amsterdam after party 03
drake stops by amsterdam after party 04
drake stops by amsterdam after party 05
drake stops by amsterdam after party 06
drake stops by amsterdam after party 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Drake

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr