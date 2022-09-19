Drake Rocks Denim on Denim Outfit for 'Amsterdam' Premiere After-Party

Drake is hitting up the Amsterdam premiere after-party!

The 35-year-old entertainer stopped by Zero Bond for the after-party on Sunday night (September 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

For the party, Drake looked cool in a denim jacket over a white T-shirt paired with jeans and brown suede boots.

Earlier that night, Drake rocked a purple, velvet blazer as he attended the world premiere of Amsterdam, which was held at Alice Tully Hall.

If you didn’t know, Drake serves as a producer on the new movie, which stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, among tons of other stars.

Earlier this month, Drake stopped by Beyonce‘s star-studded 41st birthday party! Find out who else was there.

Amsterdam will be released in theaters on October 7 – watch the trailer here!