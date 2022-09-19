Inside the Queen’s Funeral: See Where Every Royal Was Seated as Palace Source Responds to 'Snub' Comments

The royal family came together to honor the passing of their matriarch Queen Elizabeth on Monday (September 19).

The Queen’s funeral took place in Westminster Abbey after she passed away earlier this month at the age of 96. It was attended by foreign dignitaries including President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, the focus was on the family’s seating arrangements.

Click inside to find out where everyone sat during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral…

The newly crowned King Charles III sat at the end of the front row next to his wife Camilla, Queen Consort. They sat in a pair of Canada Club chairs, according to People.

King Charles‘ siblings filled in the row of seats next to them. Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence sat directly next to the Queen Consort. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were joined by the latter’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince Harry sat with his wife Meghan Markle directly behind the King and Queen. They sat next to Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) and their two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat next to Princess Anne‘s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and her husabnd.

Princess Eugenie and her husband sat behind the newly titled Prince and Princess of Wales.

If you were wondering, a source at Buckingham Palace told The Daily Beast that there was “no snub” in seating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the second row. In fact, seating was determined by a different factor.

“The order was approximately age order but trying not to split families up,” the source explained.

In case you missed it, this is likely why Prince William and Prince Harry‘s youngest children weren’t in attendance.