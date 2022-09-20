Top Stories
Tue, 20 September 2022 at 8:57 am

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Questions

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Questions

Kourtney Kardashian has been busy working on and promoting her new line of nutritional supplements, Lemme.

The 43-year-old reality star posted some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram from her photo shoot and said, “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot”

In one of the pictures, she is taking a selfie with one hand while her other hand is on her belly.

One user asked, “Wait are you holding a baby bump? 👼🏼”

“Wait a minute,” another person wrote, “did I miss that she’s pregnant?”

Click inside to read more…

Kourtney responded to that message and said, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Earlier this month, Kourtney explained why she and Travis Barker decided to pause their IVF journey. She shares kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7 with ex Scott Disick.

Last month, Kris Jenner reacted to a report that Scott Disick was “excommunicated” by the Kardashian family.

Photos: Getty
