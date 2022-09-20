Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Questions

Kourtney Kardashian has been busy working on and promoting her new line of nutritional supplements, Lemme.

The 43-year-old reality star posted some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram from her photo shoot and said, “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot”

In one of the pictures, she is taking a selfie with one hand while her other hand is on her belly.

One user asked, “Wait are you holding a baby bump? 👼🏼”

“Wait a minute,” another person wrote, “did I miss that she’s pregnant?”

Click inside to read more…

Kourtney responded to that message and said, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Earlier this month, Kourtney explained why she and Travis Barker decided to pause their IVF journey. She shares kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7 with ex Scott Disick.

Last month, Kris Jenner reacted to a report that Scott Disick was “excommunicated” by the Kardashian family.