Top Stories
There's a New Sonic The Hedgehog Series!

There's a New Sonic The Hedgehog Series!

Wed, 21 September 2022 at 1:05 am

Katy Perry Explains Why She Won't Hire Full-Time Nanny for Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry Explains Why She Won't Hire Full-Time Nanny for Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is all about being a hands-on mom.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer explained that even though she has a hectic work schedule, she has no plans on hiring a full-time nanny for 2-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Click inside to read more…

“I am working a lot, and I’ve always worked a lot,” Katy said on the Smartless podcast. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

She continued, “Therefore any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode. It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re gonna go and do breakfast. And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I’m doing mom mode today.”

Katy then went on to share some of Daisy‘s new milestones.

“She’s 2, so she’s at the point where she’s saying new words everyday,” Katy said. “And the other day she was saying some words that I didn’t teach her, and I was like ‘Damn it. That doesn’t feel good.’”

Katy also praised, Orlando, 45, saying, “Dad is the best.”

In another recent interview, Katy shared an update on her and Orlando‘s wedding plans.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Daisy Bloom, Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr