Katy Perry Explains Why She Won't Hire Full-Time Nanny for Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is all about being a hands-on mom.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer explained that even though she has a hectic work schedule, she has no plans on hiring a full-time nanny for 2-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom.

“I am working a lot, and I’ve always worked a lot,” Katy said on the Smartless podcast. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

She continued, “Therefore any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode. It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re gonna go and do breakfast. And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I’m doing mom mode today.”

Katy then went on to share some of Daisy‘s new milestones.

“She’s 2, so she’s at the point where she’s saying new words everyday,” Katy said. “And the other day she was saying some words that I didn’t teach her, and I was like ‘Damn it. That doesn’t feel good.’”

Katy also praised, Orlando, 45, saying, “Dad is the best.”

In another recent interview, Katy shared an update on her and Orlando‘s wedding plans.