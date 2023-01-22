Top Stories
Sun, 22 January 2023 at 5:00 pm

Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Star in First 'Shrinking' Trailer at Apple TV+ - Watch Now!

Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Star in First 'Shrinking' Trailer at Apple TV+ - Watch Now!

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Jason, 43, created the new series alongside Ted Lasso‘s star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and executive producer Bill Lawrence.

Watch the trailer inside…

Here’s the synopsis: “Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell also star in the new series.

The first two episodes of Shrinking will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 27 followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
