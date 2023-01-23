Zach Shallcross Responds to People Calling Him the 'Boring Bachelor'

Top Stories
Mon, 23 January 2023 at 10:28 pm

Zach Shallcross‘ first episode of The Bachelor just aired and he’s already being labeled as the “boring Bachelor.”

Rolling Stone‘s review of the first episode was titled, “The Bachelor Premiere Was So Boring I Literally Fell Asleep.” The sentiment was echoed across Twitter with many people saying the same thing.

In an interview that was published right as the episode ended, Zach responded to people concerned with him being “boring.”

Head inside to read his comments…

“Fans are going to be pleasantly surprised because right now, probably the No. 1 concern is, ‘OK, it’s this boring Bachelor, and there’s going to be no drama.’ The reality is, if you are someone that likes the show because you want people to find true love and an actual focus on what it’s supposed to be about — not about acting, not about this and that — then I think fans are gonna love it,” Zach told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “If you’re into the unnecessary drama and stuff that’s just like ridiculous and doesn’t make sense, then yeah, maybe I’m not the guy for you. But I think what I’m really excited for is everyone to see the personalities of everyone involved because that was not necessarily something included in The Bachelorette. People don’t know necessarily who I am, and on this season, you’re going to see all of me. It’s the good, the bad, the goofy — the side that hasn’t really been shown before. That’s what I’m excited for people to see.”

Zach also talked about the negative opinions in an interview with Elite Daily.

“People are making assumptions, thinking they know who I am based on literally nothing. So, it was tough to see,” he said. But he gets it now. “I wasn’t really shown much last season, so I understand where they’re coming from… Fans will see that I’m someone who doesn’t really take anything too seriously. I’ve got the worst dad jokes in the world. I think I’m funny, but I’m really not. And it’s just goofing around and having fun this whole season. I think it’ll be a little bit of a surprise [given] the stereotype of the boring Bachelor I’m getting now.”

Zach sent home more women in night one than any other Bachelor has in 12 years.

Posted to: The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross

