Abby Lee Miller Explains Why She Sold Dance Studio Where 'Dance Moms' Was Filmed

Abby Lee Miller is opening up about her decision to sell her iconic dance studio.

Last month, it was reported that the 57-year-old dance instructor and reality star sold her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Pittsburgh, Penn. for $300,000, twice what she originally paid back in 1993.

The studio was where the hit Lifetime reality show Dance Moms was filmed.

On Wednesday (January 25), Abby revealed why she decided to sell the dance studio, which will now be turned into a daycare center.

“It is very bittersweet for me,” Abby shared in a video on Instagram. “I didn’t sell my name. I didn’t sell my brand. I didn’t sell my life’s work. I sold brick, mortar, cinder blocks and an amazing dance floor that is still in mint condition.”

“I’m not in Pittsburgh teaching,” Abby continued. “I’m all over the world teaching. It was time and I’m very proud to say that my studio, my building…is going to a very great business. It’s going to somebody that needed it, somebody that wanted it. Not another dance teacher.”

Abby concluded, “I loved every moment in that studio—even some of the rough ones and the heartbreaking ones. They were important to me. All good things come to an end.”

In the caption, Abby revealed that Dance Moms fans will get the change to take home a piece of the studio as she’s putting several items up for auction.

“I am forever indebted and grateful to have the decades of memories in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the original ALDC – While I wish I could hold onto every piece of history in that studio, it is just impossible and I want to share as much as I can with YOU the fans, family and supporters of the Abby Lee Dance Company,” Abby wrote. “Follow @thecleanoutkrew and stay tuned for more information on the upcoming online auction available worldwide!”

