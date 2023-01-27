Top Stories
Huge News for Noah Centineo's Netflix Show!

Huge News for Noah Centineo's Netflix Show!

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 12:52 am

Taylor Swift Calls 'Lavender Haze' Music Video A 'Sultry, Sleepless 70s Fever Dream' - Watch It Here!

Taylor Swift Calls 'Lavender Haze' Music Video A 'Sultry, Sleepless 70s Fever Dream' - Watch It Here!

Taylor Swift takes a dip in a lavender colored pool in her brand new music video for “Lavender Haze”.

The 33-year-old musician directed the music video which also features Laith Ashley.

“There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with,” Taylor wrote just after the video debuted.

She added on Instagram, “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it 😁.”

You can grab Taylor‘s latest album, Midnights, on all platforms.

Keep reading to learn the lyrics!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Music, Music Video, Taylor Swift, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr