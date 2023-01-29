10 Fun Facts With Sugar & Spice: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' On-Set Snacks, Drag Queen Tips, Audition Tape Details, Sibling Fights & More! (Exclusive)

Sugar & Spice are taking over!

The identical twin duo, otherwise known as Cooper and Luca Coyle, or The Coyle Twins, made a serious splash as the first-ever set of twins to walk into the Werk Room of RuPaul’s Drag Race when Season 15 premiered earlier this month.

After first going viral in 2018 with their video coming out as gay to their mom, the Long Island-born, LA-based duo began sharing their love for the art of drag on social media, transforming into their early ’00s-inspired, Bratz doll-loving personas, known as Sugar and Spice.

The sibling duo has since racked up a whopping 7.7 million followers (and counting!) on TikTok alone with their boy-to-drag queen transformations, outfit and makeup makeover videos, and silly comedy skits.

They’ve also done some big collabs on YouTube, including a recent transformation video with Trisha Paytas.

We caught up with Sugar and Spice amid their Drag Race journey to learn (approximately) 10 Fun Facts about both of them.

Click through to find out more about Sugar & Spice…