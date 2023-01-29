Idina Menzel Reveals the 'Let It Go' Change She Proposed & Why She Regrets Her Recommendation for the 'Frozen' Anthem Now

Idina Menzel belts out her signature Frozen song “Let It Go” like a champion every time she performs it.

However, the 51-year-old Elsa actress recently revealed that she proposed a change to the song that made it harder for her to sing.

Despite the added challenge, she explained why she felt it was a necessary adjustment during a recent interview.

Idina told CNN that she was so excited to join Disney as a princess, but she wanted to make sure that her voice was an accurate representation of her younger character.

Because of that, she proposed singing “Let It Go” higher than it was originally recorded.

“I came in once and I sang it and I came back another time, because they had written another part to it and they changed some of the lyrics. I realized that I felt like my voice sounded too mature, in order to really embody this young woman that you see in the movie, so I asked them to take it up,” Idina recalled.

She does have some joking regrets about the change years later: “I don’t know why I did that, because when I’m in concert all over the world and I have a cold and I just want to kill myself.”

Idina emphasized that the shift made the song sound “a little bit more innocent in my voice, a little younger.”

“As I was watching it just now, I was thinking, ‘Jeez, what was I thinking there.’ But, I’m glad, because she sounds a little younger and little bit more vulnerable,” she added.

