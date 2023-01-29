King Charles Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Attend Coronation, 1 Royal Family Member Is Showing 'Resistance' (Report)

King Charles is requesting his son Prince Harry attend his coronation, according to a new report.

The 74-year-old royal asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to come up with a deal to allow the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex to attend the Coronation, but has “met resistance from [Prince] William, The Mail on Sunday reported.

King Charles wants Justin Welby to come up with an agreement between the King’s sons that would allow Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to attend the ceremony, happening at Westminster Abbey in May, senior sources tell the outlet.

There is plenty of speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend, especially following the publication of his explosive memoir, Spare.

The King is said to believe that Harry and Meghan‘s absence from the event would be a greater distraction than their presence, so he’s looking to persuade them to attend.

However, Prince William is allegedly “concerned” that his brother will upstage the event with a “stunt,” which would overshadow the event.

“The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions. The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” a source said.

“Harry‘s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them,” they continued.

“He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”

