'Harry & Meghan' Director Reveals What She Thinks Palace Did to Discredit Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Liz Garbus, the director of Harry & Meghan, the Netflix docu-series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is speaking out.

In a brand new interview, the director spoke about the “alleged palace mind games” they were subjected to.

“For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [about the docu-series] when we did. They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show,” Liz told Vanity Fair.

“We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass,’” she explained further.

At the beginning of Harry & Meghan, a title card popped up on the screen and read, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

The day the series was released, three separate sources came forward to reveal the truth about if the Palace was contacted or not.