Julia Roberts & Jennifer Aniston Will Team Up for Body Swap Comedy Movie!

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for a new movie!

The two fan-favorite actresses will star in a “body swap comedy” that is being made at Amazon Studios.

Deadline reports that the studio won the project after a “heated auction” that included four other studios and streamers.

Max Barbakow, who directed Andy Samberg‘s Hulu movie Palm Springs, will write and direct the upcoming movie, which is based on an original pitch that he created. Not much is known about the plot of the film as of this time.

It has been noted that there is demand for beloved stars teaming up on the big screen following the success of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum‘s The Lost City and Julia‘s own movie with George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise. Both films grossed more than $160 million each at the worldwide box office.

