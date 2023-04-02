AJ McLean Teases Backstreet Boys & Spice Girls Joint Tour, Reveals How Likely It is to Happen

AJ McClean teased plans to give pop music lovers what they really, really want.

The “I Want It That Way” crooner revealed that there have been talks of getting iconic ’90s groups the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls out on the road on a joint tour.

He opened up about how the groups maintained contact and weighed in on the chances that such a dream-come-true tour will ever get off the ground.

Read more about the dream ’90s revival tour…

“We’ve stayed really close friends with most of the girls,” AJ told BuzzFeed during an interview. “And, in that time period, we were both on top of the world.”

He continued, teasing “rumblings of us touring together and all these things.”

“If it ever [happens], I think it might be one of the most massive tours ever. People want us and NSYNC to go on the road together,” he continued.

However, it sounds like fans shouldn’t hold their breath at the moment.

When asked how likely it was that a tour got off the ground, he responded realistically. “I think it’s probably in the low 30s. Maybe 20s. I don’t think it’s that high,” he guessed.

“They’ve all moved on, they’re all doing their own things. But you never know,” AJ added.

Even if a joint tour doesn’t happen, a member of the Spice Girls has teased some sort of reunion in 2023. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything definitive!

Watch AJ McLean spill the tour details below…