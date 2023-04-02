Top Stories
Sun, 02 April 2023 at 11:56 am

Pope Francis Released From Hospital Amid Bronchitis Battle

Pope Francis Released From Hospital Amid Bronchitis Battle

Pope Francis is out of the hospital.

The 86-year-old pontiff was released on Saturday (April 1) after being treated for bronchitis, according to the Vatican.

He was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday (March 29), where he received antibiotics intravenously, via AP.

He gave a thumbs up upon leaving the hospital when asked about how he’s feeling, and joked, “Still alive, you know.”

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the Pope recently “complained of some respiratory difficulties” before visiting Policlinico A. Gemelli for “medical checks,” via CNN.

“The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”

A star posed for selfies with the Pope last year, which made headlines.
