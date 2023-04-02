Top Stories
Sun, 02 April 2023 at 11:41 am

The Richest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

RuPaul’s Drag Race has introduced us to well over a hundred contestants (even more, counting the international editions!) in its incredible run since 2009.

And thanks to the global platform that the show provides its queens, some of the show’s most notable contestants over the years have been able to become entrepreneurs in their own right, just like Mama Ru. (For the record, RuPaul commands an incredible net worth of over $60 million.)

Through extensive touring worldwide, makeup brands, sponsorships and lucrative careers on social media, some of the Drag Race alums have managed to seriously bring in the big bucks.

We’ve gathered together the Top 10 most wealthy Drag Race contestants, based on reported estimates of their net worth.

Scroll through to find out who the Top 10 richest RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants currently are…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alyssa Edwards, Bianca Del Rio, Chad Michaels, Courtney Act, Derrick Barry, Katya Zamolodchikova, Raven, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Shangela, trixie mattel, Violet Chachki

