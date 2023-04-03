'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Director Explains Why Mario Doesn't Have Italian Accent in Movie, Reacts to Chris Pratt Casting Backlash

Aaron Horvath is addressing fan concerns.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie director spoke out ahead of the film’s release, out on April 5, addressing some criticism of the movie and its casting of Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario.

The director spoke out in an interview with THR amid criticism that the character of Mario doesn’t have the traditional Italian accent fans came to expect of the video game icon.

“Our feeling was you wouldn’t believe that he was a real character doing that accent for the entirety of the film,” he said.

“We grew up with the [1989] Super Show! and the movie where part of it is they’re from Brooklyn, so it just felt like a natural course for us to take,” he added.

He also acknowledged backlash for Chris Pratt’s casting after the initial trailer debuted.

“It was hard for us to sit back and everybody’s like ‘Uhh’ and we’re like, ‘You just have to wait.’ Five minutes into the movie you’re in it and you’re not even like, ‘Oh it’s Chris Pratt.’ It’s Mario and you’re on this journey with him.”

