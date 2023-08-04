Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Share All the Details About Their Wedding on Their 1-Year Anniversary - See Footage of the Big Day!

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are finally spilling all the tea about their wedding!

Rumors started swirling that the couple had tied the knot in August 2022. However, it wasn’t until the following January that the 32-year-old hitmaker confirmed that they had indeed exchanged vows.

Since then, they have made a couple of references to the wedding but opted to keep a lot of the details under wraps. That all changed on Friday (August 4) when the newlyweds celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing everything, including photos and footage from the big day.

Head inside to learn more about Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s wedding…

Rita and Taika shared so many photos in a new profile for Vogue. They also opened up about everything from who proposed to how quickly the wedding came together.

“She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” Taika revealed. He also addressed rumors about where they exchanged vows. “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.”

In fact, they got married at home just a few weeks after Rita popped the question.

Rita wore a sheer white dress from Tom Ford and switched into another white gown with romantic sleeves from the designer later.

“I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in. My sister, Elena, put [the bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful,” she recalled. “My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.”

The guestlist was small; both Taika and Rita‘s parents attended via Zoom. The filmmaker’s daughters were in attendance. After the wedding, they celebrated with friends at Guy Oseary‘s house, where a friend hired an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“Yeah, it was beautiful,” Taika gushed. “Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple.”

Regarding all of the rumors that have circulated about the wedding, Rita said that they found them “quite entertaining.”

One of the most fun details that they shared was their wedding cake. Since it was a small event, they didn’t go oversized. Instead, they opted for a round, white cake that had “We’re Married B-tches” written in red icing across the top.

“I think the cake says it all,” Rita joked.

Fans are able to get a good look at footage of the happy couple on their wedding day in the music video for her new single “You & I,” which Vogue premiered. You can check it out below.

You can see all of the photos from the big day here.

Rita and Taika recently opened up about their love story, and the singer revealed the moment when she realized that she was all in with the romance.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can get a good look at Rita‘s gorgeous engagement ring!